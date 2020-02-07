‘Political Hoax’: Trump Calls For His Impeachment To Be Expunged

President Donald Trump suggested Congress should expunge his impeachment from the congressional record following his acquittal on both articles against him Wednesday.

“That’s a very good question,” Trump responded to a question on the issue. “Should they expunge the impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax. It was a total political hoax.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have made it very clear in recent days that Trump’s impeachment is permanent, however. Pelosi preempted Trump’s call at a Thursday press conference. (RELATED: Chamber Erupts With Chants Of ‘Four More Years’ As Pelosi Announces Trump)

“You’re impeached forever, you are never getting rid of that scar,” she said.

The comments come as Trump and Pelosi have taken increasingly public and severe swipes at one another as impeachment came to a close.

The Democratic leader famously tore apart her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech on live TV, standing just behind the president as his speech ended.