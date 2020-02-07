Politics

‘Political Hoax’: Trump Calls For His Impeachment To Be Expunged

President Trump Delivers Statement On Senate Impeachment Trial's Acquittal

Getty

Anders Hagstrom Video Columnist
President Donald Trump suggested Congress should expunge his impeachment from the congressional record following his acquittal on both articles against him Wednesday.

“That’s a very good question,” Trump responded to a question on the issue. “Should they expunge the impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax. It was a total political hoax.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have made it very clear in recent days that Trump’s impeachment is permanent, however. Pelosi preempted Trump’s call at a Thursday press conference. (RELATED: Chamber Erupts With Chants Of ‘Four More Years’ As Pelosi Announces Trump)

“You’re impeached forever, you are never getting rid of that scar,” she said.

The comments come as Trump and Pelosi have taken increasingly public and severe swipes at one another as impeachment came to a close.

The Democratic leader famously tore apart her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech on live TV, standing just behind the president as his speech ended.