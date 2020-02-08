‘Executions In Central Park’: Chris Matthews Offers Warning About Socialism

Liberal MSNBC host Chris Matthews expressed concern Friday night over the socialist direction of the Democratic Party, and the possible nomination of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In MSNBC’s post-debate coverage, Matthews worried about the socialist senator’s ideology and previous praise for violent communists, including the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Now The Democratic Front-Runner, And That Should Worry Republicans)

“I remember the Cold War, I have an attitude towards Castro,” Matthews said. “I believe if Castro and the reds had won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park, and I might have been one of the ones getting executed, and certain other people would be there cheering.”

Video: Watch Chris Matthews GO OFF like a boss (no, I’m not joking) about the dangers of socialism re; Bernie, the pure evil of communism, the legitimate fears of a Red Scare in the Cold War, and how “there would have been executions in Central Park” if they won pic.twitter.com/2XxmZbsJTc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2020

Matthews added that he’s not sure what ideology Sanders has adhered to throughout his life.

“I don’t know who Bernie supports over these years,” Matthews said. “I don’t know what he means by socialism. One week it’s Denmark, we’re gonna be like Denmark. Ok, that’s harmless. That’s basically a capitalist country with a lot of good social welfare programs. Denmark is harmless.”

“He’s pretty clearly in the Denmark category,” fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes interjected, but Matthews was skeptical.

“How do you know?” Matthews asked. “Did he tell you that?”