The XFL Officially Begins Saturday When The DC Defenders Play The Seattle Dragons

The start of the XFL has officially arrived, and I couldn’t be more excited.

After more than a year of hype, the day of Vince McMahon’s league getting underway is finally here, and it’ll start with the DC Defenders playing the Seattle Dragons at 2:00 EST on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re not excited for the XFL, then I find it hard to believe you’re a real football fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 8, 2020 at 5:06am PST

There’s a massive void for spring football that needs to be filled. Where the AAF failed, the XFL has the opportunity to succeed.

For the sake of football fans everywhere, I sincerely hope it does. The XFL becoming a success is exactly what we need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:05pm PST

We need a reason to get out of bed during the NFL offseason and without college football on our TVs. Hopefully, the XFL fills that void, and we’re going to take the first step in the journey today when the Defenders and Dragons battle it out at Audi Field.

I’ll be in attendance working on a special project, and it’s going to be a great time. Let’s all turn on our TVs this afternoon and soak up the fact spring football is here.

I couldn’t be more pumped! Let’s get after it!