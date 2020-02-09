Biden Jokingly Calls Student ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’ At New Hampshire Event

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to jokingly insult a New Hampshire student Sunday, calling her a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” at a Hampton Beach event.

Biden was reportedly responding to a question about his campaign’s lackluster performance in the Iowa caucuses and how he planned to forge a path forward, especially if he did not do well in New Hampshire’s primary. (RELATED: Biden Says It Will Be ‘Incredibly More Difficult’ To Beat Trump If Bernie Is The Nominee)

The woman introduced herself as “Madison” and said that she was a student before asking her question, which she warned might seem “mean.” Biden responded by quickly removing his jacket as the audience laughed.

“A young woman asks Biden ‘How do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should the voters believe that you can win a national election?’ Biden’s response: ‘You ever been to a caucus?’ Woman says yes. Biden: ‘No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier,'” Jon Ward tweeted.

New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi heard it as well, saying that the former vice president seemed to be joking. “I believe he replied, in a joking way: ‘you’re a lying dog faced pony soldier’???? Which is not a phrase I have ever heard?????” she added.

Nuzzi followed by calling it “the best insult of all time.”

Yahoo! News’ Sharon Weinberger said that Biden had used that particular insult before, usually about Republicans. “So, apparently Biden has used this ‘dog-faced pony soldier’ phrase before, but about Republicans. It’s allegedly from a film where an Indian chief tells John Wayne: ‘This is a lying dog-faced pony soldier,'” Weinberger tweeted, adding a query for verification. “However, haven’t been able to verify that line. Any John Wayne experts?”

Biden did use the line — which he himself attributed to an unnamed John Wayne film — in 2018 remarks attacking North Dakota Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer.