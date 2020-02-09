Bill Maher: Trump Had ‘His Best Week Ever,’ Will Be ‘Hard To Beat’

HBO host Bill Maher said that President Donald Trump had “his best week ever” and will be “hard to beat.”

Speaking with CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria during a Sunday morning “Fareed Zakaria GPS” interview after a week that included Trump being acquitted by the U.S. Senate and delivering a favorably reviewed State of the Union address, the “Real Time with Bill Maher” host expressed concern that Trump could win in November.

“What do you think of this week for Donald Trump?” Zakaria asked.

“I thought it was his best week ever, and most depressing week for me, as someone who is not a fan of Donald Trump and what he’s doing to this country,” Maher responded. “It was chilling.”

The HBO host praised Trump’s advisors who told him to “stick to the prompter” while delivering the State of the Union address, then criticized the president’s “veiled threats” on Thursday.

"Because the worst thing that could possibly have happened, that we all feared and talked about, has happened," Maher told Zakaria when asked why Trump doesn't pay a price. "He's normalized. Anything you see enough becomes normal. You don't notice it. So, he's in a great position. The bad is baked into the cake. His fans either love it, because it's trolling or it's just him, and lots of other people are like, yeah, I know it's him, but we all know crazy people in our life."

Maher called the State of the Union “effective,” but only if people don’t “know the facts.”

“The showmanship that pulled out every stop with the medals and the Marine being reunited,” he said. “That’s what he does. It’s going to be hard to beat. This is a superhero movie of my favorite kind. This is the moment when Superman is on the ground, you know, the kryptonite has weakened him. I don’t know how we get to the end of the movie. I know in a superhero movie, they always win, but this is life. I don’t know how we get from here, this week, to that place in November 3rd where he’s defeated and leaves, which of course I don’t think he’s gonna do.”

Maher has consistently said he doesn’t think Trump will leave office if defeated.