Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor For His Role In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Brad Pitt took home an Academy Award Sunday night for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Pitt took home the Oscar for best supporting actor, and it shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody. Pitt entered the ceremony as the heavy favorite.

I just saw “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for the first time today, and I’ll have a full review coming at some point this week.

Having said that, there’s no doubt at all in my mind that Pitt 100% deserved to win the Oscar for best supporting actor.

He hit a home run alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Quentin Tarantino movie.

Pitt has also been a legend in Hollywood for a very long time. The man has made so many hits, but it feels like he’s always just a shade overlooked.

Not anymore. He’s got his Academy Award and he absolutely deserved it.

Major props to Pitt for crushing it in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and bringing home some hardware.