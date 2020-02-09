Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor For His Role In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Brad Pitt took home an Academy Award Sunday night for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Pitt took home the Oscar for best supporting actor, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. Pitt entered the ceremony as the heavy favorite. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)
I just saw “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for the first time today, and I’ll have a full review coming at some point this week.
Having said that, there’s no doubt at all in my mind that Pitt 100% deserved to win the Oscar for best supporting actor.
He hit a home run alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Quentin Tarantino movie.
Pitt has also been a legend in Hollywood for a very long time. The man has made so many hits, but it feels like he’s always just a shade overlooked.
Not anymore. He’s got his Academy Award and he absolutely deserved it.
Major props to Pitt for crushing it in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and bringing home some hardware.