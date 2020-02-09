Lindsey Graham To Giuliani: ‘Go To The Intel Committee, Not Me’ With Biden Information

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that he is deferring to the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Department of Justice for the promised investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The senator told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that he isn’t necessarily looking for primary research from Ukraine but said “that anybody who has any information coming from the Ukraine needs to turn it over to the [Senate] Intelligence Community … Rudy [Giuliani] says he’s got ‘the goods.’ All I can tell Rudy and anybody else is, if you got some information connected to the Ukraine against anybody, go to the Intel Committee, not me.”

Graham also revealed that Attorney General William Barr told him Sunday that the Department of Justice is also collecting Giuliani’s documents.

The senator, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has repeatedly said he wants to begin a thorough investigation into the activities of the Bidens in Ukraine, where Joe Biden was former President Barack Obama’s point man and Hunter sat on the board of a natural gas firm, Burisma Holdings. (RELATED: Trump Lawyer Pamela Bondi Delivers Indictment Of Joe And Hunter Biden In Ukraine)

The Judiciary Committee chairman also responded to a Sunday morning tweet from President Donald Trump that suggested Graham had the opportunity to “Clean up D.C. now, last chance!”

DeFace the Nation will tell @LindseyGrahamSC that he must start up Judiciary and not stop until the job is done. Clean up D.C. now, last chance! https://t.co/lKy9u6t7eN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Graham told host Margaret Brennan: “If [the president] is watching the show, here’s what I would tell him: I’ll get to the bottom of the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] process. Because it was an abuse of power. We’ll make sure Hunter Biden’s conflict of interest is explored, because it’s legitimate. How could Joe Biden fight corruption when his son is sitting on the Burisma board?”

The senator revealed that the “Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of Ukraine from Rudy,” adding that the attorney general has told him “that they had created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified. Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He’s a crime fighter. He’s loyal to the president. He’s a good lawyer.” (RELATED: Ukrainian Business Says Gas Firm Hired Biden For Protection)

“Let’s look at Hunter Biden’s conflict,” Graham continued. “Let’s look at Joe Biden. Vice president, what did you do when they told you your son was on Burisma’s board? Did it undercut your ability to fight corruption? Did you take it seriously ? When it comes to documents coming out of the Ukraine, Republicans and Democrats, be very cautious. Turn anything you have over to the Intel committee.”