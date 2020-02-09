Matt Schlapp Says He Would Be ‘Afraid’ For Mitt Romney’s ‘Physical Safety’ At CPAC

Conservative Political Action Conference Chairman Matt Schlapp said that he would be “afraid” for the “physical safety” of Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney should he attend the CPAC convention later this month.

Schlapp “formally” disinvited Romney from the convention last month after the Utah senator voted to allow witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Then, Romney further invoked the ire of many Republicans by being the lone GOP senator to vote to convict the president.

CPAC chairman @mschlapp explains why Mitt Romeny is not invited to the CPAC conference https://t.co/L9l33F56qJ — Full Court Press (@FCPwithGreta) February 9, 2020

Speaking Sunday with Greta Van Susteren on Full Court Press, Schlapp said he would not “credential” Romney “as a conservative” at later events, but said, “I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and debate an issue with us, maybe in the future we would have him come.”

“This year, I’d actually be afraid for his physical safety, people are so mad at him,” he said. “The biggest problem we have with Mitt Romney is not that he’s just an individual following his political course. It’s the fact that he’s lied so continuously to conservatives.” (RELATED: ‘Pierre Delecto Strikes Again’: Tucker Carlson Mocks Mitt Romney’s ‘Silly Moral Preening’)

Schlapp called Romney a “use-em-and-lose-em kind of guy.”

“When he needed a conservative like Donald Trump to endorse him in his Senate primary last time, he wanted him in,” Schlapp said. “But then, when he gets the Senate job, he wants to distance himself from Trump.”