Melania Wows In Stunning Sleeveless Black Gown At Governors’ Ball

Melania Trump absolutely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a stunning sleeveless black gown at the Governors’ Ball at the White House.
The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the floor-length number that had a sparkling trim along the neckline as she joined President Donald Trump who spoke to the group gathered in the East Room for the annual celebration. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the terrific look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping throwback shots from the gowns she’s worn at past balls.
The first snap showed her wearing a sleeveless black gown with a leg slit. She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels. In a second photo, Melania is photographed from the back in a gorgeous lace black gown as she walked next to the president. The final snap shows her posing next to Trump wearing a sleeveless white tuxedo gown for the annual celebration.
The first lady captioned the great post, “Looking forward to hosting members of the @governors_nga & their spouses at the @WhiteHouse Governor’s Ball tomorrow night. It is an annual tradition to come together for a bipartisan gala to strengthen the friendships between states & their leaders.”
