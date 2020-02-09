Melania Wows In Stunning Sleeveless Black Gown At Governors’ Ball

Melania Trump absolutely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a stunning sleeveless black gown at the Governors’ Ball at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the floor-length number that had a sparkling trim along the neckline as she joined President Donald Trump who spoke to the group gathered in the East Room for the annual celebration. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Feb 9, 2020 at 8:48pm PST

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping throwback shots from the gowns she’s worn at past balls.

The first snap showed her wearing a sleeveless black gown with a leg slit. She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels. In a second photo, Melania is photographed from the back in a gorgeous lace black gown as she walked next to the president. The final snap shows her posing next to Trump wearing a sleeveless white tuxedo gown for the annual celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Feb 8, 2020 at 7:18am PST

The first lady captioned the great post, “Looking forward to hosting members of the @governors_nga & their spouses at the @WhiteHouse Governor’s Ball tomorrow night. It is an annual tradition to come together for a bipartisan gala to strengthen the friendships between states & their leaders.”

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.