All-American Female Wrestler Explains Why She Thinks Transgender Athletes Don’t Belong In Her Sport

All-American wrestler Olivia Rondeau spoke to the Daily Caller about the recent move in certain communities to allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Rondeau, a wrestler at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, noted that she grew up training with boys, which helped her dominate in women’s wrestling. Despite growing up training with boys, the six-time All-American explained why she thinks someone biologically born a man has a natural advantage when competing against women, and “men don’t belong” in her sport.

“Even while transitioning, estrogen will not change someone’s height, arm span, lung capacity or bone structure,” Rondeau said. “It will not erase all of their male strength. Does this sound fair? It’s becoming a real safety and equality issue for real female athletes, yet, we are expected to be okay with it – all in the name of diversity.” (RELATED: Just 29% Of Americans Support Allowing Biological Males On Girls’ Sports Teams. A Democratic Bill Would Require It)

“The original American feminists fought hard to get separate spaces for women to compete against each other, and now the left is erasing that progress,” she continued. “Nothing is equal about biological men invading women’s spaces.”

Rondeau is currently a staffer at the Daily Caller.

