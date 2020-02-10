Clint Eastwood Has Bizarre Moment During Pebble Beach Pro-Am Interview With Jim Nantz

Clint Eastwood had a bizarre moment Sunday during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Eastwood was being interviewed by Jim Nantz, and he couldn’t have seemed to be less interested. His eyes were just wandering off into space as Nantz was setting up the questions. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Watch the awkward moment below.

Clint Eastwood, you good bro?pic.twitter.com/uCZoNuUenx — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 9, 2020

Honestly, I don’t even know what Eastwood is doing here. This is like when Eminem was on ESPN a few years ago, and seemed to have no idea what was happening.

I mean, his eyes were focused up in space. He either was exhausted or he just didn’t want to be doing an interview with Jim Nantz.

Either way, it was a very strange moment, and I’m not sure what the hell Eastwood was doing.

Of course, Eastwood is a Hollywood legend. He’s one of the greatest actors to ever live, and he’s allowed to do whatever he wants.

If he wants to not focus during an interview with Jim Nantz, then he’s allowed to do that. That’s what happens when you dominate Hollywood for several decades.

Never change, Eastwood! Never change.