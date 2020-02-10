REPORT: A ‘CSI’ Revival Is In The Works For The 20-Year Anniversary

“CSI” might be coming back to TV for a limited time in honor of the 20-year anniversary.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the potential revival:

The network is in talks with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation original series creator Anthony Zuiker, Jerry Bruckheimer and the show’s creative team to bring back the procedural with a new, limited series, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. … Sources say the new potential limited series will be set in Las Vegas, like the flagship that started it all. As for the cast, William Petersen — who led the series for 10 seasons as Gil Grissom and returned for CSI’s two-hour series finale in 2015 — is said to be among the original stars being eyed for a possible return for the untitled drama.

I love this. I absolutely love this news. I used to watch “CSI” all the time as a little kid. It was damn near required viewing when I was a kid. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It was one of the first adult shows I ever remember watching growing up. It was so cool. It was just an endless stream of crimes needing to be solved.

There were a couple spinoffs, but nothing beats the original “CSI” on CBS. “Miami” and “New York” were both solid, but never came close to the original.

Doing a revival with the old characters sounds like a damn good idea, and it’d probably get some monster ratings for CBS.

After all, the TV business is all about putting numbers. Nothing would generate numbers like a “CSI” revival.

People would 100% tune in.

We’ll have to see what happens, but I think this is a genius idea from CBS.