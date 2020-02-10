Editorial

REPORT: A ‘CSI’ Revival Is In The Works For The 20-Year Anniversary

“CSI” might be coming back to TV for a limited time in honor of the 20-year anniversary.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the potential revival:

The network is in talks with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation original series creator Anthony Zuiker, Jerry Bruckheimer and the show’s creative team to bring back the procedural with a new, limited series, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources say the new potential limited series will be set in Las Vegas, like the flagship that started it all. As for the cast, William Petersen — who led the series for 10 seasons as Gil Grissom and returned for CSI’s two-hour series finale in 2015 — is said to be among the original stars being eyed for a possible return for the untitled drama.

I love this. I absolutely love this news. I used to watch “CSI” all the time as a little kid. It was damn near required viewing when I was a kid. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It was one of the first adult shows I ever remember watching growing up. It was so cool. It was just an endless stream of crimes needing to be solved.

There were a couple spinoffs, but nothing beats the original “CSI” on CBS. “Miami” and “New York” were both solid, but never came close to the original.

Doing a revival with the old characters sounds like a damn good idea, and it’d probably get some monster ratings for CBS.

After all, the TV business is all about putting numbers. Nothing would generate numbers like a “CSI” revival.

People would 100% tune in.

We’ll have to see what happens, but I think this is a genius idea from CBS.