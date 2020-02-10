Darius Slay Wants To Be Paid More Than $15.1 Million Annually

Detroit Lions superstar Darius Slay wants a ton of money on his next deal.

Slay responded to a tweet listing the highest paid cornerbacks in the league asking his value, and stated, "Y'all number to low lol."

Y’all number to low lol — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 10, 2020

As a Detroit Lions fan, let me be the first to say that I’m a huge fan of what Darius Slay does on the field. He’s a talented guy.

They don’t call him “Big Play Slay” for no reason at all. They call him that because the guy moves the needle and makes an impact on the field.

Secondly, as a huge Detroit Lions fan, let me say that I have no interest in breaking the bank to keep Slay around.

I’m all for paying him a ton of money. He’s worth it, but I’m not willing to spend money and handcuff the rest of the team along the way.

The Lions need help, and we need a lot of it. We can’t afford to dump all of our cash into one defensive player. It just doesn’t make sense.

Slay should be offered a substantial deal, but it should be done with the understanding that the Lions can’t afford to tie up too much money.

We’re trying to win games here and fill out the roster. That’s the nature of the business. We’d like to keep him around, but we’re not going to go broke to do it.