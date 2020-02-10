Dez Bryant Says He’s ‘More Serious Than Ever’ About Playing In The NFL Again

Dez Bryant wants to get back into the NFL, and thinks he’s ready to get the job done.

The former Dallas Cowboys star hasn’t played since suffering an achilles injury, but looks set on getting back onto the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bryant told CowboysSI.com, “I’m where I need to be (physically) right now. I’m more serious than ever.”

“I’m 100-percent hungry for the right situation,” he added.

I hate to be the buzzkill for Bryant, but I don’t see a whole lot of opportunities waiting for him in the NFL.

He’s years out of his prime, he’s on the wrong side of 30 for a receiver, and he’s coming off of an achilles injury.

None of those things add up for him to have a great shot at playing in the NFL again.

Bryant was electric during his prime years with the Cowboys, but that feels like a lifetime ago at this point.

If I had to guess, I’d say Bryant has already played his last snap of NFL football. I could be wrong, but I just don’t see a lot of hope for him on the horizon.