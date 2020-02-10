Dwayne Haskins Is ‘Cool’ With A Quarterback Competition, Says He’ll ‘Work Hard And Eventually Take It Over’

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is okay with any quarterback competition he might have to face.

Haskins is viewed as the starting quarterback for the Redskins at the moment, and he improved once taking over last season. However, that doesn’t mean anything will just be handed to him, but he doesn’t seem to mind the challenge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That’s cool. I’m just going to have to work hard and eventually take it over. Just do your best to be accountable for what you have to do and be ready to go,” Haskins said Friday about a potential quarterback competition, according to NBC Sports.

Despite the fact new head coach Ron Rivera might try to throw a challenge at Haskins, let’s not get it twisted.

The former Ohio State star is 100% going to be the starting quarterback for the Redskins. They didn’t draft him in the first round back in 2019 to ride the pine.

The Redskins drafted him to be the face of their franchise. He can’t do that if he’s not on the field.

Most importantly, Haskins showed considerable improvement with every week he played last season for the Redskins.

He got off to a shaky start, but quickly turned things around. He has a very bright future in the NFL. There’s no doubt about that at all.