EXCLUSIVE: Go Behind The Scenes Of The XFL Opener Between The DC Defenders And The Seattle Dragons

I went behind the scenes of the XFL opener between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons, and it was absolutely epic.

As you all know, the XFL has been building up hype over the past few months, and the first Saturday action arrived this past weekend.

I got a special look behind the curtain, soaked up the atmosphere, took in the environment and spoke with ESPN analysts and sportscasters Greg McElroy and Steve Levy about what fans can expect from the league.

Check out the full video below.

As you can clearly see in the video above, there is a ton of energy surrounding the XFL. The stadium was rocking, the fans were fired up and I couldn’t agree more with McElroy’s and Levy’s thoughts.

Vince McMahon’s league just feels primed for success, and you can catch the games on ESPN, ABC, FS1 and Fox.

Big thank you to McElroy and Levy for weighing in on the big day of spring football.

