EXCLUSIVE: Pence Says Roe V. Wade Will Be ‘Sent To Ash Heap Of History’

Vice President Mike Pence said he believes Roe V. Wade will be overturned in his lifetime, saying President Donald Trump will have played a crucial role in changing history.

In a sit-down interview with the Daily Caller in Pennsylvania, Pence was asked about some of the Democratic candidates who call themselves moderates but are in favor of taxpayer-funded abortion. The Caller also asked Pence when Planned Parenthood would be defunded.

“The choice in this election has never been clearer. That it will be a choice between the socialist policies, the big government, the liberal policies of taxpayer-funded abortion, health care for illegal immigrants compared with a freedom agenda. That President Trump and I are going to carry all across Pennsylvania, all across America. And I have no doubt in my mind when we offer the people a choice between freedom and socialism, the American people are going to choose freedom again for four more years,” Pence said.

When the Caller asked Pence when Trump will defund planned parenthood, Pence said “I will tell you, it has been the greatest honor in my life to serve as Vice President to the most pro-life president in American history. I mean, from the first day of this administration, President Trump has been keeping his word to stand for the right to life. We reinstituted the Mexico City policy to make sure no taxpayer funding would go to organizations that provide or promote abortion around the world. And we expanded the Mexico City policy far beyond anything that had ever been.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Pence Rips Pelosi’s Behavior During Trump’s State Of The Union)

“And the president, of course, just spoke to the march for life. He’s appointed strong strict constructionists to our courts at every level. But with regard to Planned Parenthood, remember I had the privilege of casting the tie-breaking vote right on a bill in the Senate that allows every state to defund Planned Parenthood. And President Donald Trump signed it. And we made the kind of changes in federal policy that have excluded Planned Parenthood from federal funding. So we’ll continue on that march.”

“And I believe the day will come in our lifetime when we’ll see Roe vs. Wade sent to the ash heap of history and we’ll put the sanctity of life back at the center of American law, and President Donald Trump will have written an important, important chapter in that story,” Pence added.

