The New Psychological Horror Movie ‘Fantasy Island’ Comes Out Friday

“Fantasy Island” hits theaters Friday, and I’m absolutely juiced.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasy Island (@fantasyislandmovie) on Jan 28, 2020 at 3:00pm PST

As you all know, I love a great psychological thriller. I absolutely love them, and it looks like “Fantasy Island” has all the potential in the world to be a great one.

Judging from what we’ve seen in the previews, a bunch of guests go to an island expecting to live out their wildest fantasies.

Instead, it turns into “a be careful for what you wish for” type of situation. To say it looks like a mind bender would be an understatement.

Plus, the cast includes Lucy Hale and Michael Pena. Pena, who appeared in season two of “Eastbound & Down,” is one of the most talented actors in the game.

He can play funny, he can play serious and he can play just about anything in-between.

Now, he’ll take his talents to the big screen with Hale in this lit horror movie from Blumhouse. I’m honestly so excited.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the previews and if you plan on seeing it! It should be a fun one.