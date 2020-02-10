Florida And Cal Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Florida and Cal will play twice in football over the coming years.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Gators and Golden Bears have scheduled a home-and-home series. The Gators will host in 2026, and Cal will get the home game in 2027. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cal, Florida add home/home series; 2026 at UF, 2027 at Cal — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 7, 2020

For as much as I rag on the SEC for scheduling cupcake opponents, it does seem like the conference is making an effort to play tougher non-conference games.

Is Cal a powerhouse team? Not at all, but they’re a legit Power Five program. That’s a hell of a lot better than a lot of other scheduling options.

Florida should be able to easily win both of these games, but there’s no doubt the Golden Bears will provide a much greater challenge than all FCS teams and the vast majority of Group of Five teams.

Is it the same as playing against Ohio State or Wisconsin? No, but it’s a step in the right direction for the SEC.

Now, let’s get back to our regularly scheduled programming of hating the SEC.