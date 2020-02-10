‘We Need Guns’: Meet The Former IDF Officer Training Jews To Use The 2nd Amendment

Former Israeli Defense Force (IDF) officer Yonatan Stern sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss the rising number of Orthodox Jews who are taking up arms to protect their families in the face of anti-Semitic attacks.
Synagogues and Orthodox Jew communities have faced frightening spikes in terror attacks, opening up with the white supremacist shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. More recently, there was an attack at a San Diego synagogue as well as a five stabbings at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York. (RELATED: ‘Deliberate Attack On The Jewish Community’: NJ Gunman Reportedly Had Anti-Semitic Social Media Page)
“If there’s one thing we have learned from our history, from the Holocaust, and all the centuries of persecution, it’s that we need firearms to defend ourselves and keep our communities safe,” Stern told the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom.
Check Out Our Other Popular Videos:
Is President Trump About To End Birthright Citizenship?
Clarence Thomas, Shamed By The Media, Is Going Public With His Own Story
Tim Chapman: Don Lemon Laughing At Conservatives Is A Gift To Trump