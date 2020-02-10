Conservatives Drag Hollywood Actress For Highlighting Inequality With A High-End Cape

Natalie Portman paid tribute to female directors that were shut out of the Oscars this year by wearing a Dior cape with a lapel embroidered with the directors’ names, and conservatives are calling out the irony.

Portman wore a black and gold Dior dress under a black cape, and told the Los Angeles Times that she "wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way."

Conservatives on twitter are saying that it’s not as subtle as she thinks it is.

Being a woke elitist is so weird. Her outfit is Dior, which was using sweatshop labor — mostly female migrants — as recently as 2018. https://t.co/fgeO2GGVsu — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 10, 2020

Between that dude wearing a dress, Joaquin ranting about milk, Portman putting the names of female directors on her custom Dior cape, and Sigourney Weaver calling all women superheroes, last night’s Academy Awards was easily the greatest display of heroism since D-Day #Inspired — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2020

None of whom she’s worked with. Because she’s only worked with two women in her entire career. Virtue signaling is *the best* when it’s so nakedly hypocritical https://t.co/Lmj4dak4Qc — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 10, 2020

Portman also received criticism that her tribute was merely performative since her film company handsomecharliefilms has only ever hired one female director, which is Portman herself.

The gown featured the names of eight female directors: Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Alma Har’el (“Honeyboy”), and Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady On Fire”).