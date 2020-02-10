US

Conservatives Drag Hollywood Actress For Highlighting Inequality With A High-End Cape

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Marlo Safi Contributor
Font Size:

Natalie Portman paid tribute to female directors that were shut out of the Oscars this year by wearing a Dior cape with a lapel embroidered with the directors’ names, and conservatives are calling out the irony. 

Portman wore a black and gold Dior dress under a black cape, and told the Los Angeles Times that she “wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way.” (Related: Oscar Winner Quotes ‘Communist Manifesto’ In Acceptance Speech)

Conservatives on twitter are saying that it’s not as subtle as she thinks it is. 

http://

http://

 

http://

Portman also received criticism that her tribute was merely performative since her film company handsomecharliefilms has only ever hired one female director, which is Portman herself.

The gown featured the names of eight female directors: Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Alma Har’el (“Honeyboy”), and Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady On Fire”).