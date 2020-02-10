EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Combat Training Director: ‘It’s Not Enough To Just Have Guns In Our Synagogues’

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in the U.S., and across the world, and Jewish people increasingly feel the need to arm themselves.
Two of the deadliest Synagogue shootings in U.S. history took place this year, and Yonatan Stern, director of Cherev Gidon, an Israeli training combat academy sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss how gun ownership is on the rise in the Jewish community.
