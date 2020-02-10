Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black And White Houndstooth Dress In NH

Ivanka Trump truly turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white houndstooth dress during a trip to New Hampshire for the primaries.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the snap she shared on Instagram showing her wearing the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she posed for a picture at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, ahead of the trip to the state with Vice President Mike Pence. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black belt and black lace-up high heel boots. She captioned her post, “My amazing friend and colleague Julie Radford is back from maternity leave and ready to roll! Her 1st day back and we’re headed to New Hampshire with @VP! #primaries.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 10, 2020 at 8:18am PST

In another post, she posed with Pence after touching down in the state. She captioned the photo, “Great to be back in the Granite State with @Mike_Pence and Governor @ChrisSununu . Hello New Hampshire! #LiveFreeOrDie.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:41pm PST

Several other pictures and clips have surfaced on Twitter from the day’s event in the fantastic look.

.@IvankaTrump receives a standing ovation as she arrives at a #CopsForTrump event in Portsmouth. She says she didn’t plan on speaking today, but no Trump could ever be in a room with law enforcement and not stop to say thank you #7News pic.twitter.com/KRqxyJA2DF — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) February 10, 2020

On Sunday, Ivanka got everyone’s attention when she shared a series of unforgettable throwback shots from her trip to NH back in 2016. She captioned the post, “This time in 2016 in New Hampshire…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 9, 2020 at 5:31pm PST

