Watch Jesse Eisenberg And Ed Harris In The Trailer For ‘Resistance’

“Resistance” with Jesse Eisenberg and Ed Harris looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is: “Before he becomes a world-famous mime, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, the viewers will be in for a dark and emotional ride as Eisenberg takes us through the journey of Mangel.

Give it a watch below.

I’m telling you all right now that this movie is going to hit you in the gut hard. I damn near got shaken up just watching the trailer with Harris, Eisenberg and Clémence Poésy.

There’s nothing that moves the needle like killing Nazis. People love dead Nazis. We have ever since World War II started, and we’ll love dead Nazis forever.

The story of resistance fighters during WWII is something we should all try to learn more about. Those people had their backs to the wall living under the grip of Hitler’s regime, and they still found ways to fight back.

Now, the story of Marcel Mangel is coming to the big screen, and I couldn’t be more excited.

I don’t know anything about Mangel’s backstory, and I don’t want to find out. I want to have no idea what is coming. Google is out there for those of you who would prefer to know the ending, but I’m not ruining it for myself.

You can catch “Resistance” in theaters starting March 27. It looks like it’s going to be a good one.