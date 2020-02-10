Joaquin Phoenix Wins The Academy Award For Best Actor For ‘Joker’

Joaquin Phoenix came home with an Oscar late Sunday night for his role in “Joker.”

The iconic Hollywood actor won the Academy Award for his role in the hit movie as the legendary villain, and it was 100% deserved.

You can watch his award speech below, where he gave his brother an emotional shoutout and had a weird moment about inseminating cows for their milk.

Say whatever you want about Hollywood or Phoenix, but there’s no question he nailed the bullseye with his performance as the crazed madman known as the Joker.

I’m not going to sit here and compare him to Heath Ledger. They were both great in their own ways, but there’s no doubt in my mind Phoenix earned that award last night.

“Joker” just wouldn’t have been the same without him. He was chilling, he was insane and the audience still managed to sympathize with him.

That’s an incredibly difficult job to pull off, and Phoenix got it done.

For those of who who have seen "Joker," sound off in the comments if you agree with Phoenix taking home the award.

I’m guessing most of you will be on my side!