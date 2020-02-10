Lane Kiffin Sees Similarities Between The Management Of NFL And College Rosters

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin sees a lot of similarities between college football and the NFL when it comes to the roster.

Kiffin is in his first year running the Rebels program after being at FAU, and he thinks the game is really starting to mirror the pro level.

Kiffin said the following in a Sunday video shared by ESPN on YouTube:

College football roster management has now turned into the NFL for me. Just like in the NFL you’ve got restricted free agents, free agency and the draft. You’ve got veterans..younger guys. It used to be you had high school and a few junior college guys. Now, you’ve got high school, you’ve got junior college, you’ve got portal guys…some that can play now, some that can sit and you’ve got grad transfers and it’s happening throughout the year.

You can watch his full comments below.

Yeah, it’s hard to disagree with what Kiffin is saying. The transfer portal, which I totally agree with, is opened up the rosters at the college level.

It’s allowed players to move around much easier, and it has also allowed the coaches to aggressively stock up their coffers with players on the move.

It’s starting to look more and more like pro football with every passing day. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? I’m honestly not sure.

I do know that it’s certainly lost a bit of that amateur feel, but that’s okay. The game is just evolving with time, and that’s the way it works.

What I do know is that Kiffin can recruit with the best of them. I have no doubt he’ll draw a ton of talent to Oxford. Fans of the Rebels are in for a fun times in the coming years.