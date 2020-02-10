LSU Has The Most NFL Combine Invites At 16 Players

LSU will have the most players at the NFL combine.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Tigers have 16 players invited to the event, which begins near the end of February.

The next closest schools are Ohio State and Michigan at 11 each.

#LSU has 16 players invited to this month’s NFL Combine. That’s about 5% of the entire group of players invited there this year. Next most among college programs is Ohio State and Michigan with 11; Alabama and UGA have 10. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 7, 2020

In case you were wondering why LSU steamrolled the competition this season, the tweet above should tell you everything you need to know.

They’re going to have at least 16 people likely drafted in April. That’s an absurd number. Ed Orgeron’s squad was stacked with NFL talent.

The most notable player on the team was Heisman winner Joe Burrow, but there were future NFL players all over the field for LSU this season.

Now, 16 of them will take the field in front of NFL scouts at the combine to prove they deserve to get drafted in a high position.

Whether you hate or love LSU, you can’t deny the Tigers had an unreal roster this past season. We’ll see how many of them can hack it in the NFL. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against them.