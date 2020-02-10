Luke Fickell Turns Down Michigan State Job, Will Remain At Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell has reportedly turned down the opening at Michigan State.

Only a day after meeting with the MSU AD, Fickell had decided not to take the job after speaking with his family, according to Pete Thamel.

That means Fickell and Mel Tucker, the two biggest names circling the job, are both officially out.

Sources: Luke Fickell has decided to stay at Cincinnati. After interviewing for Michigan State on Sunday and talking it over with his family, he elected to stay put. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2020

What an absolute disaster for Michigan State. What an absolute circus. They can’t get Fickell or Tucker, and it’s 10 days into February.

If you’re a Michigan State fan, you should be furious right now. Whether you want to admit it or not, the first person you should be pointing the finger at is Mark Dantonio.

That dude could have left in December and let MSU get a jump on the coaching search. Instead, he waited until the start of February.

He pretty much kneecapped MSU’s ability to get a good coach going forward. With Fickell bowing out, we’re long past the point of panicking for supporters of the Spartans.

To say the wheels fell off would be an understatement of epic proportions.

Best of luck to all the MSU people out there. It sounds like you guys are going to need all the help you can get.