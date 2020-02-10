Maryland School Officials Investigating Nazi Flag Found Hanging In Classroom Window

A Maryland public school’s officials are investigating after a Nazi flag was pictured hanging in a classroom window over the weekend.

Photos of the flag were spread this weekend after witnesses saw the flag while attending a basketball game at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, ABC News reported.

Maryland School Addresses Nazi Flag Seen Hanging in Window During Basketball Game.

Photos of the flag were spread this weekend after witnesses saw the flag while attending a basketball game at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, ABC News reported.

Frederick County Public Schools superintendent Theresa R. Alban said in a statement obtained by ABC News that the Nazi flag was used in a World War II history class and was left hanging in the window. Alban said officials are taking “appropriate action” on Monday to find out what led to the flag being put in the window. (Related: Public High School History Teacher Stomps On American Flag In Front Of Class)

“The flag was removed as soon as our administrators were made aware. An apology was sent to the community,” Alban told WTTG-TV. “This does not reflect the values of our school system.”

Principal Daniel Lippy said in an email to the school community that the administration has taken steps “to ensure that this never occurs again.”