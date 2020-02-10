Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Face Backlash After Attending Ritzy Miami Summit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing another backlash after attending a ritzy summit in Miami hosted by JP Morgan for its Alternate Investment Summit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly were paid $775,000 British pounds, more than a million dollars, to attend the gathering hosted by the company which has been accused of pumping billions into fossil fuel firms, according to a report in the Sun in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Nov 9, 2019 at 2:26pm PST

The royal couple is being blasted for the hypocrisy of attending the event after preaching about “fossil fuel emissions . . . jeopardizing” the Earth and having spoken in the past of a “ticking clock to save the planet,” per Page Six. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The giant investment company has been accused of pumping about $67 billion into companies “behind fracking, as well as Arctic oil and gas exploration,” the Rainforest Action Network (RAN) said in its Banking on Climate Change 2019 report.

Public relations expert Mark Borkowski said the former “Suits” actress and Harry’s association with JP Morgan was “not the best look.”

“How they accept money, and from whom, is going to be a challenge going forward,” Borkowski added.

“They [the Sussex’s] need to be careful,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared. “If you preach, you should practice what you preach.”

“When it comes to the rich and famous there is an awful lot of hypocrisy over climate change,” he added.

And Twitter users noted the hypocrisy as well.

“Financing led by JP Morgan has provided more than $700bn of new investment for fossil fuel companies, most aggressively expanding in new coal, oil and gas projects,” one person tweeted. “Harry and Meghan need to choose wisely.”

Another wrote, “They better not say another word about being good to the environment if this is who they are going to hang with.”

This was the first engagement for the pair since stepping down from their royal duties.