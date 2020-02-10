The NFL Will Hire A Vice President Of Sports Betting

It seems like the NFL is going to start embracing gambling.

According to LegalSportsReport.com, the NFL is looking to hire a vice president of sports betting.

LegalSportsReport.com reported the following on the move:

According to the job specification, the successful candidate will work with the NFL’s media department on the “distribution of content for gaming purposes and the integration of gaming products into the NFL’s platforms.” The VP of sports betting would report into NFL chief strategy and growth officer Christopher Halpin. They should have a “deep understanding” of the sports betting and sports business landscapes, the description said.

This is great news for all the degenerates out there (myself included), and it’s a sign that the NFL is going in the correct direction.

Listen up, folks. Sports betting is here to stay, and it’ll only continue to get more and more popular from here. That’s the reality of the situation.

That should also be applauded. It shouldn’t be fought against. The NFL is notorious for not being big on sports gambling.

I understand they think it could impact the integrity of the game, but people have already been betting under the table since sports were a thing.

The idea that legalized gambling will have an impact on sports is just laughable at this point. The NFL reportedly trying to establish a vice president of sports betting tells me they’re serious about getting with the times.

Props to the NFL for not trying to stop progress. It’s time to either get on the gambling train or get run over.