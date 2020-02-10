The Oscars Crowd Went Wild For Karl Marx But Had No Applause For The American Dream

The Oscars crowd cheered wildly when documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert quoted from “The Communist Manifesto,” but when best actress winner Renée Zellweger praised her immigrant parents for giving her a chance at the American dream, the hall was virtually silent.

"To my immigrant folks who came here with nothing but each other and a belief in the American dream: How 'bout this?" Zellweger said, holding up her Oscar.

Reichert's speech came as her team accepted the best documentary feature award for "American Factory," a film produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

“Our film is from Ohio and China, but it really could be from anywhere that people put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make a better life,” Reichert said after winning the award. “We believe things will get better when workers of the world unite.”

Zellweger won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as legendary actress Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy.”