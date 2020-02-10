Oscars Average 23.6 Million Viewers On ABC, Gets The Lowest Ratings Of All-Time

The TV ratings for the Oscars were absolutely brutal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show on ABC averaged 23.6 million viewers, which is an all-time low for the Academy Awards. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

That’s roughly six million viewers less on average than last year.

I figured the ratings would be bad. They usually are for awards shows these days, but I never thought they’d be this bad.

The worst ratings ever? The worst TV draw in the history of the show? Absolutely brutal. Absolutely brutal on every level.

It does seem like America has just given up on award shows, and I don’t blame people for not caring at all anymore.

They’re brutal. While we occasionally have bright spots, it’s just turned into a three hour circus of people lecturing us on why we need to change.

We need a little more Ricky Gervais and Matthew McConaughey and a lot less of everybody else.

For contrast, when I asked if people preferred the Oscars or the XFL after one weekend of games, 94% of people chose the new football league.

Would you rather watch the Oscars or the XFL? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 9, 2020

Hopefully, these shows learn how to be entertaining again and draw the viewers back in. It’s truly unfortunate how far and how fast these shows have fallen.

You just hate to see it.