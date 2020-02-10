Watch The Latest Promo For Season 3 Of ‘Ozark’ On Netflix

Another short promo has been released for season three of “Ozark” on Netflix.

In a short video shared on Instagram, we see a bloody casino chip spinning around in the darkness. The promo is captioned, “Keep a low profile. Speak only in code.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

You can give it a watch below. Fans of the show are going to like it.

View this post on Instagram Keep a low profile. Speak only in code. A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:00am PST

I am so excited for season three of “Ozark.” It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of the hit Netflix show. It’s incredible, and it’s one of Jason Bateman’s greatest performances.

Season three arrives March 27, and that day honestly can’t get here fast enough. I need it now!

View this post on Instagram Place your bets. A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Jan 9, 2020 at 2:00pm PST

If you’re not already watching “Ozark,” then I highly-suggest you start. It’s an incredibly story about laundering money for a drug cartel, a family man doing what he can and everybody else having to adapt as best they can.

The first two seasons on Netflix were both outstanding. Season one was amazing and I’d say season two held the line strong.

We’re about a month and a half away from getting the latest episodes. Sign me up right now because I’m ready to go!

It’s going to be a hell of a fun time, and I can’t wait!

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season three of “Ozark.”