Paige VanZant Says She ‘Can’t Wait To Get Back In The Cage’ After Latest Injury

Paige VanZant said she couldn’t wait to fight again in a recent Instagram post.
VanZant was slated to fight Amanda Ribas in March down in Brazil, but the fight was called off after she, once again, fractured her arm. Despite the latest setback, she’s made it clear she intends to fight ASAP. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
4 mile run, sprints, bag work and foot work finished by……. ????. NAME THIS KICK!!
She captioned the training video in part, "I can't wait to get back in the cage and perform for you all!"
You can watch the training video and read the full caption below.
Doing what I can with what I have at the moment! I am so blessed to have amazing coaches, family and fans supporting me through my MMA journey. No set back is too big for me and my #fanzants. I can’t wait to get back in the cage and perform for you all!!! A little pad work today at the legendary @mcconnells_boxing_academy with coach @on_target_training_pdx ????????????
As I’ve said many times before, the UFC is much better off when VanZant is at the top of her game. She’s one of the best fighters out there and has major crossover appeal.
Yet, she just can’t seem to ever get healthy. It seems like there are always issues.
You know that Japanese proverb “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before. I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love ????
She smoked Rachael Ostovich in her latest fight, and it looked like she was going to have a ton of momentum going forward.
Yet, it’s just been one problem after another.
That’s it!@PaigeVanzant gets the tap in round 2!
What year long layoff?! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Wx93F4u4Uf
Hopefully, she’ll return sooner than later. I think I speak for UFC fans everywhere when I say we want VanZant fighting again.