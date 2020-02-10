Paige VanZant Says She ‘Can’t Wait To Get Back In The Cage’ After Latest Injury

Paige VanZant said she couldn’t wait to fight again in a recent Instagram post.

VanZant was slated to fight Amanda Ribas in March down in Brazil, but the fight was called off after she, once again, fractured her arm. Despite the latest setback, she’s made it clear she intends to fight ASAP. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the training video in part, "I can't wait to get back in the cage and perform for you all!"

You can watch the training video and read the full caption below.

As I’ve said many times before, the UFC is much better off when VanZant is at the top of her game. She’s one of the best fighters out there and has major crossover appeal.

Yet, she just can’t seem to ever get healthy. It seems like there are always issues.

She smoked Rachael Ostovich in her latest fight, and it looked like she was going to have a ton of momentum going forward.

Yet, it’s just been one problem after another.

Hopefully, she’ll return sooner than later. I think I speak for UFC fans everywhere when I say we want VanZant fighting again.