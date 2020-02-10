Bernie Is Going After Mayor Pete, Is That Another Sign Joe Biden Is Toast?

Bernie Sanders, fresh out of the Iowa caucus, hit Mayor Pete hard on Fox News Sunday this week. He’s expected to steamroll New Hampshire tomorrow, but do his attacks on Buttigieg mean he now sees the former mayor of South Bend as a greater threat than former Vice President Biden?

The Daily Caller’s Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc break down the upcoming primary, and recall the essay a young Mayor Pete wrote as a student in South Bend, extolling the virtues of one Bernie Sanders.

