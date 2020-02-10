Superstar Actor Penn Badgley’s Wife Shares Life-Changing News

Superstar actor Penn Badgley’s wife shared some life-changing news on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband are finally expecting their first child together after several miscarriages.

“On the road again… pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing,” the 36-year-old singer, Domino Kirke-Badgley, shared in an emotional post. It was noted by Elle magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Country Star Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

“After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it,” she added. “I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

Kirke continued, “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

Domino, who is already a mother to 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship, shared that this time is so different from when she was expecting at 25.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing,” Badgley’s wife wrote. “I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

It will be the Netflix “You” star and his wife’s first child together after making headlines in 2017 when they tied the knot.