Post Malone Chops A Bud Light Can With A Samurai Sword

Post Malone cut a Bud Light can in half in a recent viral video.

In a video from Mike Stud posted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, the star musician has a Bud Light can tossed his way.

Instead of grabbing it and drinking it, he crushed the thing with a samurai sword. Yes, it's exactly as cool as it sounds.

Watch the awesome video below. You're going to love it.

Plans for tonight? Deleting a ZILLION beers (via @Mike_Stud) pic.twitter.com/VOKvJfC6No — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2020

Once again, we have more proof that Posty is one hell of a fun guy. Most people drink their beer. Not Posty.

He decided to slice it in half with a samurai sword. Who even owns a samurai sword? Post Malone does. That's who owns one.

Hanging out with Post Malone must be one hell of a strange and exhilarating experience. One moment he’s singing and the next he’s chopping beer cans in half.

The dude has a unique life.

Never change, Posty. We’re all enjoying this show, and the Bud Light can cutting might be one of his best moves yet.