Rob Gronkowski Favored By The Oddsmakers To Stay Retired

Oddsmakers don’t expect to see retired Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski back on the field anytime soon.

According to NESN, the odds on BetOnline.ag are currently at -500 for Gronk to not play in 2020 and at +300 that he does.

That means he is heavily favored to stay in retirement.

I don’t know how many times I need to say this, but I do apparently at least one more time. You really shouldn’t expect to see Gronk back on the field anytime soon.

I’d be absolutely shocked if we ever saw him play again. He’s been pretty clear about the physical toll football took on him during his journey to three Super Bowl rings, and he doesn’t seem to have any interest in ever playing again.

Rob Gronkowski tells @CBSNews he “probably had, like, 20 concussions” in his life and that “I remember five blackout ones.” Yikes. pic.twitter.com/3UKmknWjqD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2019

The reality of the situation is that Gronk has more than enough money in the bank, he’s won three Super Bowl rings, he’s going to the Hall of Fame and he has nothing left to prove to anybody.

There is literally no reason for him to ever want to play in the NFL again. The upside doesn’t even come close to outweighing the potential long-term downside problems with his health.

He had a hell of a career, and he should now just focus on enjoying retirement with his smoke show girlfriend Camille Kostek.