St. Louis BattleHawks Slam Bud Light Seltzers After Beating The Dallas Renegades

St. Louis BattleHawks players had an epic locker room celebration after beating the Dallas Renegades 15-9 Sunday.

In a video posted by the team, players on the roster can be seen in the locker room hammering Bud Light Seltzers as they celebrate their first XFL win of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment below. It’s pretty cool.

The XFL is off to such a hot start. I’m loving every second of it. We have players out here dropping f-bombs one moment and players hammering booze in the locker room the next.

If you’re not enjoying all this organized chaos, then the problem is with you.

The XFL sideline interview is great “I’m just trying to get my fucking job done” pic.twitter.com/oIAsOH7nMP — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 8, 2020

The XFL isn’t the NFL, and that’s okay. It doesn’t need to be the NFL to be around for the next several decades.

It just needs to be incredibly entertaining. Through the first weekend, I think it’s safe to say the league has gotten the job done in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Feb 9, 2020 at 10:27pm PST

I can’t wait to see what we get in the coming weeks! We’re in for a wild time in the XFL, and I’m pumped!