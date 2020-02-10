Watch A Preview For Episode 7 Of ‘The Outsider’ On HBO

The preview for episode seven of “The Outsider” is out, and it looks chilling.

As those of us watching know, episode six ended on a major cliffhanger as Jack has Holly in a car headed to the infamous barn where Terry’s clothes were found. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

Judging from the trailer, things will only get crazier from here. Give the incredible preview a watch below.

I’m so in on this that I don’t even know where to begin. Jack with Holly under his control and boogeyman infecting him is going to be insane content.

If what we saw in the preview is a good indication of things to come, then we’re in for a wild time. It looks like Jack’s hellbent on taking her out.

After all, we know the boogeyman is vulnerable going forward and he’s shedding.

Obviously, I don’t think Holly can die in episode seven. There’s way too much of the rabbit-hole to still travel down for her to die.

Of course, I didn’t think Terry (Jason Bateman) would get shot in episode two, and that stunned us all.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO to watch episode seven. It should be a great time!