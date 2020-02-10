‘Pelosi Will Lose The House, AGAIN!’: Trump Makes Political Predictions On Ocasio-Cortez, ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer

President Donald Trump predicted Monday that because of “how badly” top Democrats handled impeachment, many of them are going to lose their seats to “far left” primary challengers, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer to freshman Demcoratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Trump noted in a tweet that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would “lose the House, again” and that Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler would lose the primary for his seat. (RELATED:Report: White House Has Identified And Will Cut Ties With ‘Anonymous’ Official Amid Sweeping Security Council Layoffs)

“Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent! It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN! My poll numbers great,” the president tweeted Monday morning.

Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent! It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN! My poll numbers great. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Last week, Trump reportedly made similar predictions during a lunch with television anchors before the State of the Union saying, “I think AOC is going to run against Schumer and I think she’ll kick his ass.”

After his acquittal in the Senate, Trump has used the last few days to go after detractors including Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the sole GOP member to vote “yes” for Trump’s removal from office.

Trump’s has seen a boost to his approval ratings over the past few days at an average of 45.5%, according to RealClearPolitics.