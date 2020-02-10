XFL Got Big TV Ratings For Defenders Vs. Dragons, Game Averaged 3.3 Million Viewers

The XFL put up some huge TV ratings when the DC Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons in the first game of the season Saturday.

According to a release from ESPN, the game broadcast on ABC averaged 3.3 million viewers, and it hit a high of four million at one point in the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The @xfl2020 on ESPN/ABC is off to a strong start! pic.twitter.com/ZjAzmTLmz9 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 10, 2020

This is great news if you’re a fan of football, the XFL and sports in general. We need a spring football league. That’s just a fact.

We need spring football so that we don’t lose our minds in the offseason of the NFL and college football. That’s the void the XFL is gunning to fill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 9, 2020 at 7:44pm PST

In order to get the job done and have staying power, people have to be interesting. Averaging 3.3 million viewers for the first game of the season is huge.

I was also in the stadium for the game, and it was absolutely electric. Behind Cardale Jones’ arm the Defenders got themselves the first win of the XFL season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 8, 2020 at 6:06pm PST

If Saturday and Sunday were a sign of things to come, then the XFL is going to be around for awhile, and I hope it is.

There’s no such thing as too much football. Major shoutout to everybody who played a role in the wildly successful first weekend of games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 8, 2020 at 5:06am PST

I have no doubt Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck must be happy as all hell.