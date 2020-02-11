Academy Explains Reason Luke Perry Omitted From ‘In Memoriam’ Segment During Oscars

The Film Academy has finally explained the reason why such stars as Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were omitted from the “In Memoriam” segment of the Oscars on Sunday.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” a statement read from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Luke Perry’s Daughter Finds Special Way To Honor Late Father)

“An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,” the statement added. “All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.” (RELATED: Late Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s Family Says They Had ‘No Indication’ Anything Was Wrong Before His Death)

Along with the beloved “90210” star and Disney Channel star, horror legend Sid Haig and Orson Bean were also left out of the segment during the 2020 Oscars. Haig died in September at the age of 80, while Bean died at the age of 91 in a car accident last Friday.

Perry last appeared in the blockbuster hit “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” which also become his final film before he died in March at the age of 52. Boyce died in July 2019. News of his sudden death shocked fans. He was only 20-years-old.

The comments come after fans were outraged with Perry’s omission during the video segment Sunday which included legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who died last week at the age of 103 and Kobe Bryant, who was killed in helicopter crash last month. He was 41.