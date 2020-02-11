Antonio Brown’s Lawyer In His Civil Rape Case Files Motion To Withdraw From His Defense

Antonio Brown has taken another hit, and this one involves one of his lawyers wanting off of a civil case.

According to Daniel Kaplan, a lawyer representing the disgraced NFL free agent in his civil rape case in Florida has filed a motion to withdraw from the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

counsel for @AB84 defending him against rape claims has filed in Florida state court to withdraw as his lawyer — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) February 10, 2020

It must just suck to be Antonio Brown right now. The guy just can’t catch a break. Why do such bad things happen to such good people?

Brown is being sued in federal court in Florida on allegations of rape stemming from alleged incidents from a few years ago, and it’s one of the reasons why it’s not clear right now if he’ll ever play in the NFL again.

Roger Goodell could use the allegations as a basis to suspend him or place him on the commissioner’s list if he were to get signed, which seems incredibly unlikely.

Now, his lawyer wants off the case, which only makes Brown’s life that much more chaotic. Again, you just hate to see it.

Best of luck to Brown going forward as he battles these issues. Sounds like he’s got an uphill ahead of him, and now he’s about to be down one lawyer.