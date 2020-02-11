Arch Manning Expected To Be The ‘Most Recruited’ Player In Louisiana, Family Won’t Listen To Scholarship Offers

Peyton Manning’s nephew Arch is expected to be the next major quarterback prospect.

Sports Illustrated published an incredible profile on the next quarterback phenom from Isidore Newman School, and NFL draft analyst Mike Detillier said he’s “going to be the most highly recruited player out of the state of Louisiana.”

There’s just one minor issue for schools looking to get on the recruiting trail. The schools looking to recruit him won’t be able to offer him scholarships at the moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SI wrote, “coaches interested in extending a scholarship have been politely told not to bother.”

This is a smart move from the Manning family. It’s really smart. Arch, who is Cooper’s son, is going to have a ton of attention poured on him over the next couple years.

He’s going to have every school in America looking to recruit him. He might only have a year under his belt of high school football, but he balled out.

Now, the college are going to come calling, but there’s no need for Arch to rush.

Let Arch enjoy his childhood while he can, and he can focus on becoming a star in front of the football world down the road.

Right now, he’s a young kid. There’s no reason to rush things. He’s still got a long way to go before college, and he doesn’t need to speed to the finish line.