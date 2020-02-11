‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Sends Another Front-Runner Home Right Before Hometowns

“Bachelor” Peter Weber sent another front-runner home Monday night right before the much-anticipated hometown dates.

Although Pilot Pete and Kelley met at a hotel prior to her appearance on “The Bachelor,” their connection ended up not being strong enough to keep her around.

“I wish this could have worked,” Peter told Kelley after he gave roses to both Victoria F. and Hannah Ann during a three-on-one date.

Kelley didn’t seem too upset about the decision during the car ride post break up.

“Peter made his decision and that’s that. Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No,” Kelley said during her straight to camera. “I question his intentions, because I don’t know what phase he is in his life.”

“Thank you for not coming and meeting my family,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Shocks America By Sending Home This Front-Runner)

I will say Kelley went into this show really knowing exactly what she wanted, but she came across as not wanting anything serious with Peter. Now that she isn’t vying for Peter’s heart, maybe she could be the next “Bachelorette?”

Peter definitely thinks that.

“Kelley would kill it. Kelley is so ready, Kelley is one of the smartest people I’ve met,” Peter told Entertainment Tonight. “[She has] such a strong presence.”

I agree with him. She rubbed me the wrong way on the last moments of the season with the way she thought she was better than everyone, but she definitely wouldn’t be as wishy-washy with her decisions as Peter.