Biden Says Democrats ‘Could Run Mickey Mouse’ Against Trump And Win

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday morning that he was confident in Democrats’ ability to defeat Donald Trump in November, even if a Disney character emerges as the party’s presidential nominee.

Biden was asked about longtime Democratic strategist James Carville’s recent comments in which Carville sounded the alarms about the party’s chances in November.

“The Democratic Party has to drive a narrative that doesn’t give off vapors that we’re smarter than everyone or culturally arrogant,” Carville said last week.

The former vice president dismissed Carville’s concerns during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” saying Mickey Mouse could beat the president. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose,” Biden said, defending rival candidate Bernie Sanders. “I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.”

The line drew loud applause from the crowd in New Hampshire, where the second contest of the Democratic presidential primary is set to take place Tuesday night. A recent poll showed Biden polling at 12% in the state, tied for fourth place, alongside Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Carville expressed concern in an interview Monday about the state of the Democratic Party and warned that a Sanders nomination could lead to Trump’s re-election.

“The only thing, the only thing between the United States and the abyss is the Democratic Party. That’s it,” Carville said. “If we go the way of the British Labour Party, if we nominate Jeremy Corbyn, it’s going to be the end of days … so I’m scared to death.”