Bill Gates Reportedly Buys $644 Million Aqua Yacht, Shipbuilder Says Sale Hasn’t Happened Yet

Bill Gates has reportedly ordered himself a gigantic yacht.

According to the The New York Post, the Telegraph reported that Gates had ordered the $644 million Aqua yacht from the Dutch design firm Sinot. However, Sinot told the New York Post no deal has been done just yet. Still, if something is in the works, the yacht sounds absurd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The New York Post reported the following details on the yacht’s design:

It includes its own fully equipped gym, yoga studio, beauty room, massage parlor and a stunning outdoor infinity pool. Along with luxurious bedrooms, there are numerous outdoor lounges, a giant spiral staircase and an amazing observation room at the front. Gates’ main motivation in wanting to commission the yacht would be to signal his backing for new, clean technology to cut carbon emissions, the Telegraph said.

Whether or not Gates ever takes control of Aqua, it’s such a power move to even consider spending $644 million on a boat.

I’ve always been obsessed with yachts. I’m not even sure why, but I just think they’re awesome. A yacht isn’t just a status symbol.

It’s a lifestyle choice. When you’re living on a yacht, you’re essentially telling the world you’re living a carefree lifestyle.

You have the ability to pick up anchor and go wherever you want. Now, Gates is reportedly trying to take things to the next level with one that cost $644 million. Again, there seems to be some conflicting reports on whether or not he’s officially bought it, but just the idea of spending that much cash is absurd.

After all, what’s the point of being a billionaire if you’re not going to ball out on yachts? If you can get a yacht, then get yourself a yacht.

