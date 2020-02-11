Watch The Preview For Season 5 Of ‘Billions’ On SHOWTIME

The preview for season five of “Billions” is out, and it looks awesome.

The plot of season five, according to SHOWTIME’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where they must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction.

Judging from the preview, fans of the hit show are in for a wild time as Axe and Rhoades battle it once again. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I’m a huge fan of “Billions.” Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis are two of the best actors in the game, and both of them are absolutely outstanding in the show.

Ever since the first episode aired, I’ve been absolutely hooked on everything Axe does and everything Chuck does to try and stop him.

At times, they’re cautious allies, but more times than not, they find themselves holding competing interests. Add in the fact Chuck’s wife Wendy is close with Axe and it really cranks things up to a whole new level.

If you’re not already watching “Billions,” then I suggest you catch up before the May 3rd premiere of season five arrives.

Trust me, you don’t want to be the only person who doesn’t know what’s going on. Season five should be an epic time, and I can’t wait to see what happens.